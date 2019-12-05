ClubF1.es

Why Ferrari ditching Fernando Alonso cost it two titles

Why Ferrari ditching Fernando Alonso cost it two titles

Mensajepor acamba » 05 Diciembre 2019, 14:40

Este artículo es de Octubre de 2018. El tema Alonso, para mí, no tiene mayor interés. Lo que sí tiene interés para mí es que en este artículo, cómo en otros cientos de ellos, se rebate el discurso de que la era híbrida es un monopilio de Mercedes. Repito, esto es lo que se decía, y decíamos muchos, en Octubre de 2018. Qué se diría ahora que Vettel nos ha dejado más de lo mismo en 2019.

https://www.motorsportweek.com/news/id/20537

The Mexican Grand Prix as expected was one of resolution; Lewis Hamilton got over the line for his latest world drivers’ championship. And the many implications of this – what this tells us about Hamilton’s skillset; where he fits in Formula 1’s historical pantheon – were pored over.

Yet one implication largely escaped comment, to do with the vanquished runner-up Sebastian Vettel. For his Ferrari team it now will be 12 years at least without a drivers’ title; most probably it will be at least 11 without a constructors’ crown (it’s currently 55 points behind Mercedes with 86 available).

It’s not quite Ferrari’s all-time drought of 21 years between Jody Scheckter’s 1979 championship and Michael Schumacher’s in 2000, nor the 16 without constructors’ titles between 1983 and 1999. But it’s going that way. Lest we forget this is F1’s most famous and likely its most lavish team.

What makes the numbers even more striking is that Ferrari alone has been ‘up there’ for pretty much all of that period. Mercedes only leapt to competiveness in 2014; McLaren fell away; Red Bull since 2014 has been hamstrung by its engines. Ferrari of course doesn’t have that excuse. Furthermore in recent years it’s effectively been in a championship of two. Almost by law of averages you’d expect it would have nabbed a crown at some point.

Vettel and Ferrari’s situation remains immeasurably better than that of the guy Vettel replaced at the Scuderia at the end of 2014, whose final acts as an F1 driver are entering the farcical. For Fernando Alonso, the McLaren in Mexico again was nowhere even though the altitude meant its Renault power unit for once was the thing to have. Alonso hauled his mount to 12th on the grid, but for the second time in a week his race was over almost before it started.

For Ferrari it now will be 12 years at least without a drivers’ title; most probably it will be at least 11 without a constructors’ crown
Sympathy for Alonso is hardly universal of course; we hear repeatedly that he has brought all this on himself.

Yet are we looking down the wrong end of the telescope? Rather than Alonso denying himself opportunities for success, is it not the case that Ferrari has denied itself two world championships by chasing Alonso out the door?

As for all that Vettel can with justification point at Ferrari being left behind by Mercedes in the development war at a crucial part of this season, it’s equally undeniable he compromised his chances with mistakes. More so than you might think, as a recent analysis eliminating Vettel’s errors had him leading the table by a whole 24 points heading into the Mexico round. Add the Mexico result and he’d be 30 clear with 50 remaining. The title would be his with two trouble-free runs.

Of course such things don’t have 100% efficacy; we can never say with certainty what would have happened in an alternate reality. But it can work either way – who’s to say Mercedes and Hamilton under this additional ‘scoreboard pressure’ may not have dropped more points?

Last year too there was a similar tale. Vettel lost the title by 46 points. He again can legitimately point at Ferrari being left behind on development in the autumn; that time there was unreliability too. But his notorious Singapore startline error cost him a 32 point swing at least, probably more given it also accounted for two cars that likely would have finished between him and Hamilton, while his Baku error cost him 13.

A recent analysis eliminating Vettel’s errors had him leading the table by a whole 24 points heading into the Mexico round. Add the Mexico result and he’d be 30 clear with 50 remaining
Martin Brundle and David Coulthard both take the view that Alonso in a Ferrari would have won the 2017 title; presumably similar goes for this year’s. Alonso’s not completely beyond mistakes of course, but his relentless maximising of results is a key part of his reputation.

“Sebastian’s a great driver,” a Ferrari insider told Nigel Roebuck at Monza, “but he’s not Fernando...”

Plus for all the ‘he brought it on himself’ trope takes Alonso’s ditching by Ferrari as read it’s also worth asking what exactly Alonso did to merit being dropped? On closer inspection it’s not at all clear.

Various suggestions were floated at the time – that Ferrari wasn’t happy with his wandering eye; or with his reluctance to commit long-term; or with his bigging himself up (more than he bigged up his team) in his public pronouncements. But even if it’s any or all of these they hardly strike as an insurmountable problem. Perhaps, some suggested less flatteringly to Ferrari, it was a political play by the short-lived Ferrari team boss Marco Mattiacci to demonstrate that he, not the ‘de facto leader’ Alonso, was in charge.

So with all this the bottom line could be said to be that Ferrari’s given up two world championships because it decided Alonso was ‘a bit difficult’ internally. It’s beyond me how anyone can think this is a smart move. It strikes me instead as a dereliction of duty.

Sebastian’s a great driver, but he’s not Fernando... - Ferrari insider
F1 it appears in recent times developed an immensely reductive definition of how a driver should be. Polished; polite; PR-perfect; unfailingly team-orientated. But is this really the best way? What about the resultant waste of talent, and by extension the extent that teams are compromising success in the aim instead of what should be a secondary consideration of off-track harmony? Particularly as the relationship between talent and having a tricky personality likely isn’t coincidence, given getting that good is likely a corollary for having an independent personality in the first place.

It wasn’t always this way either. Rewind to the early 1990s when Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell were two of the three drivers who ruled the F1 roost (the other was Alain Prost, who also wasn’t above politicking). Both astonishingly skilled; both a nightmare to coexist with.

“His continual criticism of the team while out of the cockpit...was irksome in the extreme,” observed scribe Alan Henry of Senna at the end of the 1992 season, during which the thrice world champion had been extremely vocal that he should be allowed to ditch McLaren for Williams. “Ayrton was so driven, so insecure, so paranoid and so everything else,” added Gordon Kimball, who among many other things was a McLaren engineer in Senna’s time. “Ayrton accomplished a lot but he was a very difficult character.”

Then there was Mansell. “It’s not breaking any new ground to say that the guy is hugely confrontational,” said Patrick Head of his then-charge. “That was part of what made him so good, but he wears his competitiveness on his sleeve – doesn’t rein it in, in any way at all. It’s there the whole time.

The bottom line could be said to be that Ferrari’s given up two world championships because it decided Alonso was ‘a bit difficult’ internally. It’s beyond me how anyone can think this is a smart move
“He also has a very strong persecution complex, and thinks everyone is trying to shaft him at all times. So you had an environment of strain whenever Mansell was around, and on a day-to-day basis that became extremely wearing. However, that was his way of getting the job done, and that he undoubtedly did.”

It didn’t stop anyone employing them either. Then the attitude, as outlined, is that you took the talent and the results and dealt with the rest. And you know what? That strikes me as the most sensible way. Even the only sensible way.

Other sports also wrestle with this question of how to handle the talented but not all that team-orientated. It was discussed on a recent cricket podcast that I listened to, and there was near unanimity on the best approach. “You have to somehow put the ball in their court and make out as if they are guiding the team themselves and part of the decision making themselves, and not ostracise them,” said former England captain Nasser Hussain.

“You do have to give your mavericks a little leeway and let them be. [Mike] Brearley handling [Ian] Botham was a classic case of that, he let him be, let him be Ian Botham and he delivered on the field for them.”

And on the question of what to say to team-mates who questioned why this one person should get special treatment, Rob Key retorted, “I’ll tell you why Ian Botham’s allowed to do that because he’s that much better than you, and performs better than you.” Though they did accept that such dual running was harder to sustain when times were bad, as in those circumstances people tended to then point at it as a problem.

Cricket has its own high profile recent example of the England team early in 2014 ditching Kevin Pietersen as more trouble than he was worth – individualistic, egotistical, outspoken, unwilling to accept authority – even though he remained to the very end the team’s top run scorer.

You do have to give your mavericks a little leeway and let them be. [Mike] Brearley handling [Ian] Botham was a classic case of that, he let him be, let him be Ian Botham and he delivered on the field for them - Nasser Hussain
“They were a happier side, definitely,” Hussain noted of England post-Pietersen. “Were they a better side? Have they ever replaced Kevin Pietersen?” Indeed – the consensus since is that England’s test batting strength has never recovered.

There are problems with the Alonso-Ferrari alternate universe of course. Were Alonso still at the Scuderia his stint would by now have lasted nine years, a stay that would out-stretch all Maranello stays aside from Michael Schumacher’s – which had consistent success to sustain it. In that time there would have been plenty of opportunities to fall out, particularly given the driver and team we’re talking about. As previously discussed Ferrari has always felt it necessary to dump its lead drivers periodically, for reasons that only have vague acquaintance with the said driver’s ability or results.

But still for all we wonder whether in his final F1 career throes Alonso looks back and regrets his career decisions, you wonder if his former employer should as well. Two titles in exchange for a little more internal aggro seems a swap any F1 team should take.
"Not 100% sure what’s happening. Just push like hell to the end of the race."
Renault Team radio a Fernando Alonso. GP Singapur 2008, vuelta 27.
Re: Why Ferrari ditching Fernando Alonso cost it two titles

Mensajepor Joselo » 05 Diciembre 2019, 21:03

Pero también acamba, ten muy en cuenta esto mismo sobre Alonso :

"Fernando Alonso sagte 2018, dass die Aussagen von Grafikmedien bei vielen Gelegenheiten nicht berücksichtigt werden sollten (wie ernst sie auch sein mögen), da sie auch Fehler machen, wenn sie bestimmte Aussagen veröffentlichen, deren Quelle die interessierte Partei ist."

O también relacionado a esto último :

"スペイン人ドライバーのフェルナンドアロンソは、2018年中に彼の個人的な声明の一部が誤って伝えられており、多くのジャーナリスティックメディアが声明を忠実に反映していないことを暗示しています。"

Fuentes : Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung / The Daily Yumiuri.
¿El huevo o la gallina? ...
Una gallina es sólo la manera que tiene un huevo de hacer más huevos,
de tal forma que la gallina es un pretexto (imprescindible) para que existan los huevos.
Re: Why Ferrari ditching Fernando Alonso cost it two titles

Mensajepor GTO » 05 Diciembre 2019, 23:24

:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Why Ferrari ditching Fernando Alonso cost it two titles

Mensajepor CED » 05 Diciembre 2019, 23:47

Joselo, mirá vos que hasta el japonés te sale con acento porteño :mrgreen:

Para quien no recuerda o no se le da el japonés, creo recordar que una traducción aceptable es:

"El piloto español Fernando Alonso ha dado a entender que algunas de sus declaraciones personales fueron tergiversadas durante 2018 y que muchos medios periodísticos no reflejan fielmente la declaración". ".

Estoy algo olvidado, perdón de antemano....los años que llevo a cuestas y además lo practico poco.

Saludos
CED
Re: Why Ferrari ditching Fernando Alonso cost it two titles

Mensajepor Joselo » 06 Diciembre 2019, 12:34

:D
¿El huevo o la gallina? ...
Una gallina es sólo la manera que tiene un huevo de hacer más huevos,
de tal forma que la gallina es un pretexto (imprescindible) para que existan los huevos.
Re: Why Ferrari ditching Fernando Alonso cost it two titles

Mensajepor acamba » 06 Diciembre 2019, 15:18

Muy graciosos. Si teníais interés en leer el artículo y el inglés es un problema era tan fácil cómo abrir el enlace en Chrome y darle a traducir. No he querido hacerlo yo porque no quería tergiversar nada. Ahí tenéis la traducción de Chrome:

Reportaje: ¿Por qué Ferrari deshacerse de Fernando Alonso le costó dos títulos?

El Gran Premio de México como se esperaba fue uno de resolución; Lewis Hamilton superó la línea para su último campeonato mundial de pilotos. Y las muchas implicaciones de esto: lo que esto nos dice sobre el conjunto de habilidades de Hamilton; donde encaja en el panteón histórico de la Fórmula 1, fueron estudiados detenidamente.

Sin embargo, una de las implicaciones escapó en gran medida al comentario, que tenía que ver con el vencedor subcampeón Sebastian Vettel. Para su equipo Ferrari, ahora pasarán al menos 12 años sin título de pilotos; lo más probable es que sea al menos 11 sin una corona de constructores (actualmente está a 55 puntos de Mercedes con 86 disponibles).

No es la sequía de todos los tiempos de Ferrari de 21 años entre el campeonato de 1979 de Jody Scheckter y el de Michael Schumacher en 2000, ni los 16 sin títulos de constructores entre 1983 y 1999. Pero sigue así. Para que no olvidemos que este es el equipo más famoso de F1 y probablemente su más lujoso.

Lo que hace que los números sean aún más sorprendentes es que Ferrari solo ha estado "allí" durante casi todo ese período. Mercedes solo saltó a la competitividad en 2014; McLaren se cayó; Red Bull desde 2014 ha sido obstaculizado por sus motores. Ferrari, por supuesto, no tiene esa excusa. Además, en los últimos años ha estado efectivamente en un campeonato de dos. Casi por ley de promedios, uno esperaría que hubiera atrapado una corona en algún momento.


La situación de Vettel y Ferrari sigue siendo inmensamente mejor que la del tipo que Vettel reemplazó en la Scuderia a finales de 2014, cuyos actos finales como piloto de F1 están entrando en la farsa. Para Fernando Alonso, el McLaren en México nuevamente no estaba en ninguna parte, aunque la altitud significaba que su unidad de potencia Renault era lo que debía tener. Alonso tiró de su montura a 12 º en la parrilla, pero para la segunda vez en una semana su carrera había terminado casi antes de que empezara.

Para Ferrari, ahora pasarán al menos 12 años sin título de pilotos; lo más probable es que sea al menos 11 sin una corona de constructores
La simpatía por Alonso no es universal, por supuesto; escuchamos repetidamente que él ha traído todo esto sobre sí mismo.

Sin embargo, ¿estamos mirando el extremo equivocado del telescopio? En lugar de que Alonso se niegue a sí mismo las oportunidades de éxito, ¿no es cierto que Ferrari se ha negado a sí mismo dos campeonatos mundiales persiguiendo a Alonso por la puerta?


En cuanto a todo lo que Vettel puede hacer con el punto de justificación de que Mercedes dejó atrás a Ferrari en la guerra del desarrollo en una parte crucial de esta temporada, es igualmente innegable que comprometió sus posibilidades con errores. Más de lo que podría pensar, ya que un análisis reciente que eliminó los errores de Vettel lo hizo liderar la tabla por 24 puntos antes de la ronda de México. Agregue el resultado de México y estaría 30 despejado con 50 restantes. El título sería suyo con dos carreras sin problemas.

Por supuesto, tales cosas no tienen 100% de eficacia; Nunca podemos decir con certeza lo que habría sucedido en una realidad alternativa. Pero puede funcionar de cualquier manera: ¿quién puede decir que Mercedes y Hamilton bajo esta 'presión adicional' en el marcador pueden no haber perdido más puntos?

El año pasado también hubo una historia similar. Vettel perdió el título por 46 puntos. Nuevamente puede señalar legítimamente que Ferrari se quedó atrás en el desarrollo en otoño; esa vez no había confiabilidad también. Pero su notorio error en la línea de salida de Singapur le costó al menos un swing de 32 puntos, probablemente más dado que también representaba dos autos que probablemente habrían terminado entre él y Hamilton, mientras que su error de Bakú le costó 13.

Un análisis reciente que eliminó los errores de Vettel lo llevó a liderar la tabla por 24 puntos en la ronda de México. Agregue el resultado de México y estaría 30 despejado con 50 restantes

Martin Brundle y David Coulthard consideran que Alonso en un Ferrari habría ganado el título de 2017; presumiblemente similar va para este año. Alonso no está completamente más allá de los errores, por supuesto, pero su implacable maximización de resultados es una parte clave de su reputación.

"Sebastian es un gran piloto", dijo una fuente de Ferrari a Nigel Roebuck en Monza, "pero no es Fernando ..."

Además de todo el tropo 'lo trajo sobre sí mismo' toma las zanjas de Alonso por parte de Ferrari, ya que leer también vale la pena preguntarse qué hizo exactamente Alonso para merecer ser arrojado En una inspección más cercana no está nada claro.

En ese momento surgieron varias sugerencias: Ferrari no estaba contento con su ojo errante; o con su renuencia a comprometerse a largo plazo; o con su engreimiento (más de lo que él enalteció a su equipo) en sus pronunciamientos públicos. Pero incluso si se trata de uno o todos estos, difícilmente parecen ser un problema insuperable. Quizás, algunos sugirieron menos halagador a Ferrari, fue una jugada política del efímero jefe del equipo Ferrari, Marco Mattiacci, para demostrar que él, no el " líder de facto " Alonso, estaba a cargo.

Entonces, con todo esto, se podría decir que el resultado final es que Ferrari renunció a dos campeonatos mundiales porque decidió que Alonso era "un poco difícil" internamente. Está más allá de mí cómo alguien puede pensar que este es un movimiento inteligente. En cambio, me parece una negligencia del deber.

Sebastian es un gran piloto, pero no es Fernando ... - Ferrari insider
F1 parece que en los últimos tiempos desarrolló una definición inmensamente reductora de cómo debería ser un controlador. Pulido; Cortés; PR perfecto; indefectiblemente orientado al equipo. ¿Pero es esta realmente la mejor manera? ¿Qué pasa con la pérdida de talento resultante y, por extensión, la medida en que los equipos están comprometiendo el éxito en el objetivo en lugar de lo que debería ser una consideración secundaria de la armonía fuera de la pista? En particular, dado que la relación entre el talento y tener una personalidad delicada probablemente no sea una coincidencia, dado que obtener ese bien es probablemente un corolario para tener una personalidad independiente en primer lugar.

No siempre fue así tampoco. Retrocedamos a principios de la década de 1990 cuando Ayrton Senna y Nigel Mansell fueron dos de los tres pilotos que gobernaron el gallinero de F1 (el otro fue Alain Prost, que tampoco estaba por encima de la política). Ambos asombrosamente hábiles; ambos una pesadilla para convivir.


"Sus continuas críticas al equipo mientras estaba fuera de la cabina ... fue extremadamente molesto", observó el escriba Alan Henry de Senna al final de la temporada de 1992, durante la cual el tres veces campeón mundial había expresado que debería ser permitió deshacerse de McLaren por Williams. "Ayrton estaba tan motivado, tan inseguro, tan paranoico y todo lo demás", agregó Gordon Kimball, quien entre muchas otras cosas era ingeniero de McLaren en la época de Senna. "Ayrton logró mucho pero fue un personaje muy difícil".

Luego estaba Mansell. "No está abriendo nuevos caminos decir que el tipo es enormemente conflictivo", dijo Patrick Head de su cargo en ese momento. “Eso fue parte de lo que lo hizo tan bueno, pero él usa su competitividad en su manga, no lo controla de ninguna manera. Está ahí todo el tiempo.

Se podría decir que la conclusión es que Ferrari renunció a dos campeonatos mundiales porque decidió que Alonso era "un poco difícil" internamente. Está más allá de mí cómo alguien puede pensar que este es un movimiento inteligente
“También tiene un complejo de persecución muy fuerte, y piensa que todos están tratando de detenerlo en todo momento. Así que tenías un ambiente de tensión cada vez que Mansell estaba cerca, y en el día a día eso se volvía extremadamente agotador. Sin embargo, esa era su forma de hacer el trabajo, y eso sin duda lo hizo ".


Tampoco impidió que nadie los empleara. Entonces, la actitud, como se describe, es que tomaste el talento y los resultados y lidiaste con el resto. ¿Y sabes qué? Eso me parece la forma más sensata. Incluso la única forma sensata.

Otros deportes también luchan con esta cuestión de cómo manejar a los talentosos pero no tan orientados al equipo. Se discutió en un reciente podcast de cricket que escuché, y hubo casi unanimidad en el mejor enfoque. "De alguna manera hay que poner la pelota en su cancha y besarse como si estuvieran guiando al equipo y parte de la toma de decisiones, y no aislarlos", dijo el ex capitán de Inglaterra Nasser Hussain.

“Tienes que darle un poco de margen a tus rebeldes y dejarlos estar. [Mike] Brearley manejando [Ian] Botham fue un caso clásico de eso, lo dejó ser, déjalo ser Ian Botham y entregó en el campo por ellos ”.

Y sobre la pregunta de qué decir a los compañeros de equipo que cuestionaron por qué esta persona debería recibir un tratamiento especial, Rob Key respondió: "Te diré por qué Ian Botham puede hacerlo porque es mucho mejor que tú, y realiza mejor que tú ”. Aunque aceptaron que tal doble carrera era más difícil de sostener cuando los tiempos eran malos, ya que en esas circunstancias la gente solía señalarlo como un problema.

Cricket tiene su propio ejemplo reciente de alto perfil del equipo de Inglaterra a principios de 2014 abandonando a Kevin Pietersen como más problemas de lo que valía: individualista, egoísta, abierto, reacio a aceptar la autoridad, a pesar de que se mantuvo hasta el final como el máximo anotador del equipo. .

Tienes que darle un poco de margen a tus rebeldes y dejarlos estar. [Mike] Brearley manejando [Ian] Botham fue un caso clásico de eso, lo dejó ser, lo dejó ser Ian Botham y entregó en el campo para ellos - Nasser Hussain
"Definitivamente eran un lado más feliz", señaló Hussain sobre Inglaterra después de Pietersen. ¿Eran un lado mejor? ¿Han reemplazado alguna vez a Kevin Pietersen? ”De hecho, el consenso desde entonces es que la fuerza de bateo de prueba de Inglaterra nunca se ha recuperado.

Por supuesto, hay problemas con el universo alternativo Alonso-Ferrari. Si Alonso todavía estuviera en la Scuderia, su período ya habría durado nueve años, una estadía que superaría a todas las estadías de Maranello, aparte de la de Michael Schumacher, que tuvo un éxito constante para mantenerla. En ese tiempo, habría habido muchas oportunidades para caer, particularmente dado el piloto y el equipo del que estamos hablando. Como se discutió anteriormente, Ferrari siempre ha sentido necesario deshacerse de sus conductores principales periódicamente, por razones que solo tienen un vago conocimiento de la capacidad o los resultados de dicho conductor.


Pero aún así, nos preguntamos si en su agonía final en la carrera de F1, Alonso mira hacia atrás y lamenta sus decisiones profesionales, usted se pregunta si su antiguo empleador también debería hacerlo. Dos títulos a cambio de un poco más de aggro interno parecen un cambio que cualquier equipo de F1 debería tomar.
"Not 100% sure what’s happening. Just push like hell to the end of the race."
Renault Team radio a Fernando Alonso. GP Singapur 2008, vuelta 27.
Re: Why Ferrari ditching Fernando Alonso cost it two titles

Mensajepor acamba » 06 Diciembre 2019, 15:21

Y los párrafos que destacaría:

"Un análisis reciente, en el que se eliminaban los errores de Vettel, dejan al alemán liderando la tabla por 24 puntos antes del GP de México. Agregando el resultado de México Sebastian estaría 30 puntos por delante con 50 puntos por disputar. El título sería suyo con dos carreras sin problemas.

Por supuesto, tales cosas no tienen 100% de eficacia; Nunca podemos decir con certeza lo que habría sucedido en una realidad alternativa. Pero puede funcionar. De cualquier manera: ¿quién puede decir que Mercedes y Hamilton bajo esta 'presión adicional' en el marcador podrían no haber perdido más puntos?

El año pasado también hubo una historia similar. Vettel perdió el título por 46 puntos. Nuevamente se puede señalar legítimamente que Ferrari se quedó atrás en el desarrollo en otoño; esa vez no había confiabilidad también. Pero su notorio error en la línea de salida de Singapur le costó al menos un swing de 32 puntos, probablemente más dado que también representaba dos autos que probablemente habrían terminado entre él y Hamilton, mientras que su error de Bakú le costó 13."
"Not 100% sure what’s happening. Just push like hell to the end of the race."
Renault Team radio a Fernando Alonso. GP Singapur 2008, vuelta 27.
Re: Why Ferrari ditching Fernando Alonso cost it two titles

Mensajepor Joselo » 06 Diciembre 2019, 20:31


Thank you very much, acamba :wink: .
¿El huevo o la gallina? ...
Una gallina es sólo la manera que tiene un huevo de hacer más huevos,
de tal forma que la gallina es un pretexto (imprescindible) para que existan los huevos.
Re: Why Ferrari ditching Fernando Alonso cost it two titles

Mensajepor CED » 09 Diciembre 2019, 19:05

Hombre Acamba, sin cabreos, que solo es plan de bromas. :D
Cualquier información se agradece y, creo yo, un poco de humor también.
En mi caso, el inglés no es problema para leer; para hablarlo, un poco, aunque seguro los británicos me entienden.
Saludos
Re: Why Ferrari ditching Fernando Alonso cost it two titles

Mensajepor Joselo » 09 Diciembre 2019, 20:22

Mi abuela era inglesa, de Cumberland. Como es obvio, las madres generalmente son las encargadas en el núcleo familiar de transmitir su idioma a sus hijos, de hecho mi mamá sabía inglés, es más, mi hermano mayor también, pero el del medio y yo (por decisión personal) nunca quisimos aprenderlo :roll: .
¿El huevo o la gallina? ...
Una gallina es sólo la manera que tiene un huevo de hacer más huevos,
de tal forma que la gallina es un pretexto (imprescindible) para que existan los huevos.
